Gov. Beshear waives ID and vehicle document fees for storm victims

(LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order waiving fees and suspending certain requirements for duplicate ID cards, driver's licenses, vehicle registrations, and titles in counties affected by recent severe weather.

The order aims to remove obstacles for Kentuckians recovering from devastating storms that swept through multiple counties, according to a release from the governor's office.

The order applies to people living in Caldwell, Christian, Laurel, Pulaski, Russell, Todd, Trigg, and Union counties, as well as any other county included in a presidential major disaster area declaration.

Affected residents can apply for duplicate license credentials at any Driver Licensing Regional Office and for duplicate vehicle registrations and titles at their county clerk's office without paying the usual fees.

Information on office listings, license requirements, and more can be found online at Drive.ky.gov.