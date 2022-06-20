Gov. Beshear's medical cannabis advisory committee to meet Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear could potentially use his executive power to legalize medical marijuana.

While that process is being sorted out, Beshear appointed members to the "Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee," which meets for the first time Monday.

This group will travel the state and hear directly from Kentuckians to gain insight on how people throughout the state feel about medical marijuana.

There are 17 members on the committee, ranging from those in the criminal justice and medical field, to parents of children who utilize medical marijuana.

The feedback from town halls across Kentucky will be sent to the governor.

Beshear has made it very clear that he supports legalization. He cleared the way for a new cannabis research center and said it won’t slow his review of whether he has the authority to legalize medical marijuana. In April, Beshear announced four steps to move the state closer towards legalization of medical marijuana.

During the meeting, the group will discuss the town hall meeting schedule and go over their responsibilities.

Watch the meeting on their YouTube channel named Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee.

The meeting begins at 2:30 p.m. Monday.