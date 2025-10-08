Governing Magazine names Secretary of State Adams a Public Official of the Year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governing Magazine announced that Secretary of State Michael Adams has been named a Public Officials of the Year.

“When people look at Washington and see dysfunction and the federal government literally not working, this is a great reminder that there is another way: toning down the rhetoric and working together to solve our biggest challenges,” Adams said.

According to the magazine, Adams is one of seven people to be nationally recognized. Adams, the magazine reported, is the first Kentuckian to receive this honor since Senate President Robert Stivers 10 years ago.

"Each year, Governing honors state and local officials of both parties who have accomplished significant, positive changes for those they serve," a release read. "These leaders have proved effective at not only making a difference at home, but also providing lessons to leaders elsewhere."

The release noted that the honor marks Adams' second national recognition, after he received the JFK Profile in Courage Award in 2024.