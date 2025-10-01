Government shutdown begins as Blue Grass airport operations continue normally

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The federal government shutdown that began at midnight is having minimal immediate impact on Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, where flights continue departing on schedule and TSA security checkpoints remain operational.

Despite the shutdown, airport operations appear normal to travelers. Flights are taking off on time and security lines are moving at typical speeds.

"You know, as a frequent traveler, I'm usually someone who, I mean I play it fast and loose with TSA. I have pre-check. I have global entry. But I was very worried," said Erin Petrey.

While check-in operations at Blue Grass Airport remain unaffected, TSA agents are now working without pay as federal employees during the shutdown. Airport officials acknowledge growing concerns about employee morale as the situation continues.

"The longer the shutdown continues, the more concerns might arise as far as those employees, you know, continuing to work while potentially not receiving a paycheck. You know, I think that's obviously a concern and we wanna support those folks here on our property the best way that we can," said Lauren Simmerman, the community relations manager.

The 2019 government shutdown serves as a cautionary example, when TSA officers across the country stopped reporting to work, causing major airport delays nationwide.

Airport officials are advising passengers to plan ahead and maintain normal arrival times.

"The biggest takeaway for our passengers at this time is we're not seeing any changes on our side so continue, if you're flying out of Bluegrass, to give yourself that 90-minute window to arrive prior to your flight. And we hope to see that stay the same," Simmerman said.

While current conditions remain stable, concerns mount about potential disruptions if the shutdown extends. The ripple effects could impact flight schedules and passenger connections.

"I'm worried that folks are going to miss flights, are going to have backups and delays. And then I mean of course at the beginning of the morning, you know, you have flights that go out, but once those things start hitting later and later, we're going to see delays and there are fewer connections in here. And you actually need connections to get out of here. So unfortunately, I think it's going to be a really big ripple effect," Petrey said.

Airport officials will continue monitoring conditions closely as the shutdown progresses, though security operations and flight schedules remain smooth for now.