Governor Andy Beshear declares state of emergency in Kentucky ahead of winter storm

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of a severe winter storm system expected to bring heavy snow, sleet, ice and arctic temperatures to much of the commonwealth beginning overnight Friday.

The storm may produce significant snow accumulations and create dangerous travel conditions with the potential for widespread power outages across Kentucky.

"This is a serious storm that will likely cause dangerous conditions on our roads and potential power outages, which is why we are doing everything we can to keep Kentuckians safe," Beshear said. "We ask that everyone does what they can to prepare now. Run any necessary errands before the storm, avoid traveling while conditions are dangerous, and have weather alerts turned on to stay informed."

The emergency declaration activates state resources including Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky National Guard to help protect communities and families. The state's Emergency Operations Center is preparing to activate to Level 3.

Several emergency measures are being implemented ahead of the winter storm:

The Emergency Operations Center will activate at Level 3 beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday and remain fully staffed through Monday. Water is being pre-positioned across the commonwealth in anticipation of water outages. Kentucky Emergency Management is working with local counties to establish warming centers. Kentucky National Guard armories around the state will be fully staffed. Generators and wrecker service contracts are in place and on call.

Beshear also activated the state's price gouging laws to protect Kentuckians from overpriced goods and services during the emergency. Consumers can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General.

Drivers are urged to check traffic conditions before traveling at GoKy.ky.gov. Additional preparedness tips are available at kyem.ky.gov.