Governor Beshear calls for universal condemnation of political violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear urged political leaders across the country to condemn violence regardless of the target, addressing growing tensions over accusations of selective outrage following recent incidents of political violence.

Speaking in Lexington on Monday, Beshear said leaders face a clear choice in how they respond to political violence.

"They can condemn violence every time, every where. Period. Full stop," Beshear said. "Or, they could only condemn violence against people who look like, sound like, or believe like they do."

The governor's comments come amid national discourse following the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk last week. Beshear pointed to a pattern of political violence affecting people across the political spectrum, citing several recent incidents including the killing of Minnesota lawmakers, the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, a firebombing at the Pennsylvania governor's home, and the kidnapping plot against Michigan's governor.

Beshear argued that political leaders should not selectively choose which violent acts to condemn based on the victims' political affiliations.

"What we're seeing is political violence that's directed at everyone, so it needs to be condemned by everyone," Beshear said. "We don't get anywhere in lowering the temperature and getting to that better America by evaluating violence by who it's directed towards. We get somewhere by condemning it entirely, every time, no matter what - and condemning the type of words that might give rise to it."

The governor characterized the current moment as one requiring decisive action, calling it an "enough is enough moment."