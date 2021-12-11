Watch
Governor Beshear declares state of emergency for Western KY counties after tornado damage early Saturday morning

Posted at 1:11 AM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 01:12:54-05

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency due to major damage in multiple Western Kentucky counties.

He has called upon the Kentucky National Guard and the Kentucky State Police.

KSP shared in a statement they are responding to a severe tornado event that spreads throughout Western Kentucky. Significant damage has been reported.

"While no fatalities have been confirmed at this time, loss of life is expected. Multiple agencies from across the purchase area are responding."

The Governor will be providing an update at 5 a.m. LEX 18 will have the news conference live on TV and streaming.

