Governor Beshear: Disaster food benefits available for more flood victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — More Kentuckians affected by recent flooding may now be eligible to apply for disaster food benefits.
Governor Andy Beshear announced this Monday, saying that those eligible can apply during a 6-day application process from Wednesday, June 23 through Monday, June 28, 2021.
The Beshear administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have received approval for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP).
The benefits are for flood-affected residents who lived in or worked in, the following counties between February 26 and March 14, 2021: Anderson, Boyd, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren, and Woodford.
You may be eligible for the D-SNAP benefits if your home or belongings were damaged or destroyed as a result of the flooding.
Flood victims are encouraged to apply for D-SNAP benefits by calling the DCBS Call Services Center at 855-306-8959 or apply in person at the local offices in county DCBS offices listed below. Approved applicants will pick up their benefit cards in the local office.
- Anderson County: 117 Hilltop Drive, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342
- Boyd County: 1539 Greenup Ave., Suite 201, Ashland, KY 41101
- Clark County: 1113 Pioneer Drive, Winchester, KY 40391
- Fayette County: 455 Park Place, Suite 120B, Lexington, KY 40505
- Franklin County: 677 Comanche Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601
- Greenup County: 20 Lil Way, Greenup, KY 41144
- Jackson County: 1038 McCammon Ridge Rd., McKee, KY 40447
- Jessamine County: 111 Edgewood Plaza, Nicholasville, KY 40356
- Knott County: 125 Cowtown Rd., Hindman, KY 41822
- Laurel County: 31 S. Laurel Rd., London, KY 40744
- Lawrence County: 180 Bulldog Lane, Suite 1, Louisa, KY 41230
- Leslie County: 21150 U.S. 421, Hyden, KY 41749
- Letcher County: 415 State Highway, 2034 B, Whitesburg, KY 41815
- Lincoln County: 144 Frontier Blvd., Stanford KY 40484
- Madison County: 204 Pauline Drive, Berea, KY 40404
- Madison County: 304 Anna Hume Blvd., Richmond, KY 40475
- Morgan County: 405 Prestonsburg St., West Liberty, KY 41472
- Owsley County: 33 Highway 11 South, Booneville, KY 41314
- Perry County: 1332 S. Kentucky Highway 15, Hazard, KY 41701
- Pulaski County: 650 N. Main St., Suite 250, Somerset, KY 42501
- Rockcastle County: 45 New Broadhead Rd., Mt. Vernon, KY 40456
- Warren County: 356 Suwanee Trail St., Bowling Green, KY 42103
- Woodford County: 115 Crossfield Drive, Versailles, KY 40383
Daily application times and local office hours for D-SNAP in the 22 counties are:
Day
|Date 2021
|Application times (call services)
|Hours local office will be open for applications taken
|Hours local office will be open to pick up DSNAP cards
|Wednesday
|June 23
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Thursday
|June 24
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Friday
|June 25
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Saturday
|June 26
|9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Sunday
|June 27
|Closed
|—————
|—————
|Monday
|June 28
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
DCBS staff will determine eligibility for victims based on income and liquid resources minus unreimbursed disaster-related expenses.
|Household Size
|Income Limit
|Allotment
|1
|$1,817
|$234
|2
|$2,190
|$430
|3
|$2,563
|$616
|4
|$2,951
|$782
|5
|$3,355
|$929
|6
|$3,759
|$1,114
|7
|$4,133
|$1,232
|8
|$4,506
|$1,408
|Each additional person
|+374
|+176
The deadline to apply for the Federal Disaster Assistance Program is July 8.