Governor Beshear: Disaster food benefits available for more flood victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — More Kentuckians affected by recent flooding may now be eligible to apply for disaster food benefits.

Governor Andy Beshear announced this Monday, saying that those eligible can apply during a 6-day application process from Wednesday, June 23 through Monday, June 28, 2021.

The Beshear administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have received approval for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP).

The benefits are for flood-affected residents who lived in or worked in, the following counties between February 26 and March 14, 2021: Anderson, Boyd, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren, and Woodford.

You may be eligible for the D-SNAP benefits if your home or belongings were damaged or destroyed as a result of the flooding.

Flood victims are encouraged to apply for D-SNAP benefits by calling the DCBS Call Services Center at 855-306-8959 or apply in person at the local offices in county DCBS offices listed below. Approved applicants will pick up their benefit cards in the local office.

Anderson County: 117 Hilltop Drive, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342

117 Hilltop Drive, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342 Boyd County: 1539 Greenup Ave., Suite 201, Ashland, KY 41101

1539 Greenup Ave., Suite 201, Ashland, KY 41101 Clark County: 1113 Pioneer Drive, Winchester, KY 40391

1113 Pioneer Drive, Winchester, KY 40391 Fayette County : 455 Park Place, Suite 120B, Lexington, KY 40505

: 455 Park Place, Suite 120B, Lexington, KY 40505 Franklin County: 677 Comanche Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601

677 Comanche Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601 Greenup County: 20 Lil Way, Greenup, KY 41144

20 Lil Way, Greenup, KY 41144 Jackson County: 1038 McCammon Ridge Rd., McKee, KY 40447

1038 McCammon Ridge Rd., McKee, KY 40447 Jessamine County: 111 Edgewood Plaza, Nicholasville, KY 40356

111 Edgewood Plaza, Nicholasville, KY 40356 Knott County: 125 Cowtown Rd., Hindman, KY 41822

125 Cowtown Rd., Hindman, KY 41822 Laurel County: 31 S. Laurel Rd., London, KY 40744

31 S. Laurel Rd., London, KY 40744 Lawrence County: 180 Bulldog Lane, Suite 1, Louisa, KY 41230

180 Bulldog Lane, Suite 1, Louisa, KY 41230 Leslie County: 21150 U.S. 421, Hyden, KY 41749

21150 U.S. 421, Hyden, KY 41749 Letcher County: 415 State Highway, 2034 B, Whitesburg, KY 41815

415 State Highway, 2034 B, Whitesburg, KY 41815 Lincoln County: 144 Frontier Blvd., Stanford KY 40484

144 Frontier Blvd., Stanford KY 40484 Madison County: 204 Pauline Drive, Berea, KY 40404

204 Pauline Drive, Berea, KY 40404 Madison County: 304 Anna Hume Blvd., Richmond, KY 40475

304 Anna Hume Blvd., Richmond, KY 40475 Morgan County: 405 Prestonsburg St., West Liberty, KY 41472

405 Prestonsburg St., West Liberty, KY 41472 Owsley County: 33 Highway 11 South, Booneville, KY 41314

33 Highway 11 South, Booneville, KY 41314 Perry County : 1332 S. Kentucky Highway 15, Hazard, KY 41701

: 1332 S. Kentucky Highway 15, Hazard, KY 41701 Pulaski County: 650 N. Main St., Suite 250, Somerset, KY 42501

650 N. Main St., Suite 250, Somerset, KY 42501 Rockcastle County: 45 New Broadhead Rd., Mt. Vernon, KY 40456

45 New Broadhead Rd., Mt. Vernon, KY 40456 Warren County: 356 Suwanee Trail St., Bowling Green, KY 42103

356 Suwanee Trail St., Bowling Green, KY 42103 Woodford County: 115 Crossfield Drive, Versailles, KY 40383

Daily application times and local office hours for D-SNAP in the 22 counties are:

Day



Date 2021 Application times (call services) Hours local office will be open for applications taken Hours local office will be open to pick up DSNAP cards Wednesday June 23 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday June 24 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday June 25 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday June 26 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday June 27 Closed ————— ————— Monday June 28 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

DCBS staff will determine eligibility for victims based on income and liquid resources minus unreimbursed disaster-related expenses.

Household Size Income Limit Allotment 1 $1,817 $234 2 $2,190 $430 3 $2,563 $616 4 $2,951 $782 5 $3,355 $929 6 $3,759 $1,114 7 $4,133 $1,232 8 $4,506 $1,408 Each additional person +374 +176

The deadline to apply for the Federal Disaster Assistance Program is July 8.

