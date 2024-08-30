Governor Beshear orders flags to half-staff for Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear has ordered that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, Aug. 31 in honor of Overdose Awareness Day.

According to a release, the Governor's Mansion will also be lit people, which is the color designated to showing support for overdose awareness.

“As we recognize Overdose Awareness Day here in the commonwealth, we remember all those we have lost – each one a beloved child of God who is missed by their families, friends and communities,” said Gov. Beshear in a press release. “We must work together in their honor – to ensure every Kentuckian has access to recovery resources. We can continue to see a decline in overdose deaths if we make sure every one of our neighbors feels loved and knows they are not alone.”

Gov. Beshear asks individuals, businesses and organizations across the Bluegrass to join in this tribute.