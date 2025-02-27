Governor Beshear provides updates on Eastern Kentucky storm recovery efforts

(LEX 18) — Clean-up efforts continue in Eastern Kentucky following recent floods, with Governor Andy Beshear providing an update on the state's recovery response.

Earlier this week, the governor, along with his Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins, visited FEMA registration intake centers in Hazard and Hindman, sharing important information with residents affected by the severe weather.

During a press conference, Governor Beshear remarked on the community spirit he witnessed stating, "What I saw once again was Kentuckians living out their faith and values helping each other."

On Wednesday, the Governor visited residents in Perry and Knott counties to ensure they were informed on how to apply for assistance. He announced the opening of the first two disaster recovery centers, which will transition from intake centers to provide even more support.

The centers, located at the Lee Avenue and Belfry public libraries in Pike County, will host both federal and state agencies to assist those impacted by the storm.

Beshear acknowledged past difficulties in disaster recovery but highlighted improvements.

"Have good changes been made? Yes. Some promises have been made by this administration that can be incredibly helpful, including having ultimate decision-makers on the ground in Kentucky," he said.

In a significant move, Governor Beshear previously announced that President Donald Trump approved his request for an expedited major disaster declaration. This designation includes public assistance for local governments and individual assistance for Kentuckians in 11 affected counties.

Beshear encouraged residents not to give up stating, "If I can give you one overall tip, don’t give up. This is a program that, if you qualify, there can be some money to help you out in the end."

For those seeking FEMA assistance, there are four ways to apply:

Visit disasterassistance.gov Call the FEMA hotline at 800-621-FEMA Use the FEMA mobile app Visit a disaster recovery center

Residents are also reminded to upload necessary documents online using the FEMA app or website.

Continuing his commitment to the recovery process, Beshear reaffirmed his promise made in 2022.

"We are going to rebuild every structure, we are going to rebuild every life, and that applies to everyone harmed in this latest flooding, just like it did for those impacted in 2022," Beshear added.

As a precaution, Beshear also warned residents about individuals impersonating FEMA officials, reminding them that assistance is free. FEMA personnel will never ask for or accept money and should always carry proper identification. "Don't be taken advantage of," he urged.

As Eastern Kentucky works towards recovery, Beshear's administration remains focused on providing support and resources to those in need.