Governor Beshear signs GOP-backed tax cut in Kentucky

Timothy D. Easley/AP
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear delivers his State of the Commonwealth speech in front of a joint session of the legislature from the floor of the Kentucky House of Representatives, on Jan. 4, 2023, in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, signed a Republican-backed tax cut bill, saying he hopes it provides relief for Kentuckians struggling with high prices amid stubbornly high inflation. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Posted at 1:48 PM, Feb 17, 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear signed a Republican-backed tax cut bill Friday, saying he hopes it provides relief for Kentuckians struggling with high prices amid stubbornly high inflation.

Beshear's action on the measure — which will lower the state's individual income tax rate — comes after the proposal drew Democratic opposition as it moved through the GOP-dominated legislature.

The measure will lower the state’s individual income tax rate by a half-percentage point to 4%, effective Jan. 1, 2024. It follows up on last year’s tax overhaul, which resulted in a reduction of the tax rate from 5% to 4.5% at the start of this year. The new measure finalized that cut.

The governor is facing a tough reelection campaign this year in Republican-trending Kentucky.

