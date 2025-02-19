Governor Beshear warns of hazards on Kentucky roads amid ongoing snow and flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear addressed the pressing challenges state crews face as they work to clear hazardous road conditions caused by a recent snowstorm and subsequent flooding.

During the Wednesday briefing, he emphasized the dangers posed by people who have been disregarding barricades, leading to unnecessary rescue missions for those stranded by rising water.

Despite the ongoing efforts of snowplows to clear roads, the snowy weather has complicated operations.

Gov. Beshear noted that not only are temperatures dipping significantly, causing icy conditions, but many roads across the state remain flooded.

As a result, approximately 220 roads are currently closed. Most closures are attributed to standing water, but there are also reports of mudslides and rockslides exacerbating the situation.

The governor urged people to stop driving around barriers, stating, “If you drive around the barrier, your car gets swept away. It threatens your life, but it also threatens the life of every person out there trying to rescue you in these really cold conditions.”

He highlighted that a majority of rescues conducted recently were due to individuals ignoring these roadblocks.

Additionally, the state is grappling with funding issues related to disaster response. The Kentucky legislature has placed a cap on initial funding for natural disaster response efforts, and Gov. Beshear announced that the state has reached this financial limit.

However, he said lawmakers have signaled their readiness to pass additional funding to ensure adequate resources are available for responding to the ongoing flooding and snowstorm challenges.

