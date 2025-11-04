Governor responds to Kentucky lawmakers' concerns over medical marijuana gummies resembling candy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky will soon have operating medical marijuana dispensaries, but some lawmakers are raising concerns about certain products looking too much like candy rather than medicine.

Last month, Kentucky's Office of Medical Cannabis told lawmakers the majority of what will be for sale in the state will be edible products. Some of those products will be colorful gummies that some lawmakers say look similar to popular candy.

"I mean, some of these gummies you see are identical to buying like a thing of skittles. They look identical. It can't. It has to look like medicine, because we're treating it as medicine. And if it looks like candy and it tastes like candy, children are going to eat it," Sen. Karen Berg said during a recent Interim Health Committee hearing.

Kentucky's Medical Cannabis Office reassured lawmakers that advertising and packaging requirements are very strict. The packages must be child-resistant and cannot have anything on them that would market towards children. However, some lawmakers still feel uneasy about the actual product looking like a treat.

When asked if the state is considering making regulation changes that would restrict the appearance of the products, Beshear said these concerns haven't been brought to him before, but the state's program is flexible to adjust regulations.

"We can take a look at packaging. We can take a look at those concerns. We can hear out what they are and if need be, we can take action," Beshear said.

"We have always been committed to a safe and medical medical marijuana program," Beshear said. "It needs to make sure that this product is only going to those who receive a certification from a medical professional and we don't want any of it falling in kids hands."