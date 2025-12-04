Governor's Mansion transforms into winter wonderland with five Christmas trees and family traditions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Governor's Mansion has been transformed into a festive holiday showcase, complete with five Christmas trees and decorations that reflect both the formality of the state residence and the personal touches of the Beshear family.

First Lady Britainy Beshear recently gave LEX 18 a tour of the mansion's holiday decorations, which take about a week to install throughout the historic residence.

The tour began with a greeting from the family dog, Winnie, who was sporting her best Christmas sweater and keeping watch by the front window.

"She's on Santa watch," Beshear said of Winnie's favorite spot on the couch.

Each December, the decorated mansion opens its doors to state employees as a way to acknowledge their service to Kentucky.

"For us to talk with them and say thank you for their service because even though they're not in a public job, being a state employee is a service and you're doing something in your community and state," said Beshear. "So, we like to say thank you."

The mansion's five Christmas trees each have their own distinct personality. In the Governor's parlor, traditional Christmas decorations create a more formal atmosphere befitting the room's serious nature.

"It's a little heavier in here. If you'll follow me, we'll go into the First Lady's parlor and it feels a little bit more - a lighter touch," Beshear said as she walked us into the next room.

The First Lady's parlor features her favorite tree with a lighter color scheme and antique-looking glass ornaments. Next door, in a small corner room where Beshear often works on puzzles, a more whimsical tree is adorned with furry little creatures.

"It's a little ridiculous. They've gone up to 2,000 pieces," Beshear said of her puzzle hobby.

The family's private living space houses their personal Christmas tree, decorated with handmade ornaments and family memories. For Beshear, decorating this tree is a cherished annual tradition.

"Andy joked with me the other day that it's like my Super Bowl. I spread out all the ornaments and I place them where I think they need to be. But for me, putting all of these ornaments up, it's about remembering all of these wonderful times I've had," she said.

The family tree features ornaments made by Beshear's grandmother, including tiny ice skates crafted with paper clips as blades. Beshear has also started her own tradition of giving family members annual ornaments that capture each year's memories.

A small airplane ornament from years ago represents their son Will's childhood love of planes, while a cake ornament celebrates their daughter Lila's baking talents.

"Just to sort of symbolize all of the amazing desserts that she makes for us," Beshear said of Lila's ornament.

Each year, new ornaments join the collection, creating a timeline of family memories.

"It's kind of fun to take these out and smile about the memories I have with them," Beshear said.