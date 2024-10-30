Grace Christian Church moves forward with big community projects

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Last February LEX 18 went out to Scott County to Grace Christian Church. They were in the process of planning two major projects that are aimed at helping youth in the community. Now, things are getting underway.

Pastor Andrew Brown says, “It's a big step for us as we're kind of dreaming about building a space that's a gift to our community, a place that we see as proximity for young people."

The church is building a new athletic center for youth and has started its "Player's Box" program. The program's mission started at a church in Ohio and has spread. Its mission is to help young people and their families address the pressures that kids face -- social, academic, athletic, and more.

Shift director, Steve Miner, says, "A student may be saying, 'hey, I’m not feeling a ton of pressure right now I’m just in school.' But you're going to as you take your act, as you're interviewing for a job down the line."

The Player’s Box is a six-week program. They held a pilot program this summer with 11 families, and now 30 families are involved.

Miner says, "The response has just been great. We're a little over halfway through right now and kids are excited to come back each and every week and the parents are too they're learning a ton."

On Sunday, everyone in this congregation will get the opportunity to celebrate these projects in a big way on the site of where the athletic center is going to be built. They'll all get to come out on Sunday and take part in its groundbreaking.

Brown says, "We've raised a lot of money, gotten our financing secured, found our builder. And so Sunday we're going to get to break ground with our whole congregation."

The 23,000-square-foot facility will have two basketball courts, a parent lounge, and a group fitness space. Pastor Brown explains why focusing on younger people is so important.

Brown says, "We've seen this epidemic of mental health issues with our young people and really as a church community, we said we want to be a part of solving that problem. And so, part of that is creating a space that they want to come and be at every day."

For more information on these programs, you can check them out online at the following sites:

Grace Website: https://www.gracechristian.tv/

Players Box: https://www.gracechristian.tv/playersbox

Shift Campaign: https://www.gracechristian.tv/shift

