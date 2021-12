LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Elle King is performing at Lexington Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

The creators of Acoustic Jam and Secret Sessions are bringing Grammy nominee King, along with a few special guests, to Lexington as part of their latest intimate concert series #ONENIGHTONLY.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, December 10 via Ticketmaster.

Find more information at lexingtonoperahouse.com.