Grand champion country ham sells for $10 million at Kentucky State Fair charity auction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX News) — A grand champion country ham sold for an astonishing $10 million Thursday during the 62nd annual Kentucky Farm Bureau Country Ham Breakfast and Charity Auction at the Kentucky State Fair.

Kelly and Joe Craft and Central Bank joined forces to place the winning bid on the Grand Champion Country Ham, with each contributing $5 million that will be directed to charitable organizations across Kentucky.

The winning ham, a 16.7-pound country ham produced by Tim Berry of Clifty Farm Country Meats in Scottsville, was auctioned before a sold-out crowd of more than 1,600 people at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

"This marks the fifth year the Crafts and Central Bank have combined their bids," Kentucky Farm Bureau said in a news release. The pair also teamed up for a $10 million winning bid in 2025.

The Crafts said their $5 million donation will support the new Guilfoil Recreation Center at the Boys & Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County, along with FFA chapters in Barren and Glasgow counties.

Central Bank's $5 million contribution will be distributed among numerous organizations throughout Kentucky, including educational institutions, health care providers, athletic programs, affordable housing initiatives and community organizations.

Miss Kentucky 2026 Reagan Earlywine presented the grand champion ham during the event, which featured a breakfast of Kentucky Proud foods, including country ham provided by Clifty Farm.

