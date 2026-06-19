Grand jury declines to formally charge in Walter Trebolo's death, leaving family without answers

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Laurel County Grand Jury's decision not to indict in the 2025 death of Walter Trebolo has left his family devastated, while defense attorneys for the man accused of killing him claim the outcome was the right call.

Trebolo's family describe him as a father, a veteran, and a good Samaritan, and they claim his legacy is now being overshadowed by a legal process that ended without accountability.

"We were so certain we were going to get some sort of accountability," said Charlotte Trebolo, Walter's mother. "I'm in deep depression right now, and this just made it further."

Trebolo died on March 18, 2025. Charlotte said she keeps the time she heard the shots fired permanently fixed on her clock at home.

"Whenever he left, a part of me left with him," she said.

Trebolo Family Image of Walter Trebolo

Charlotte states she saw her son with multiple gunshot wounds just yards from her front doorstep. She said when she came outside, she saw her distant relative, Michael Dylan Madden, with a gun in his hands.

"Something a mother should never have to see when it comes to her child," said Charlotte.

Defense attorney Conrad Cessna has been representing Madden. Cessna said the grand jury had every opportunity to consider a range of charges.

"The case was presented to twelve people. Twelve people had the opportunity to indict. They could have indicted on a lesser charge, not murder. They could have indicted on any type of manslaughter charge, reckless homicide charge, chose not to," Cessna said.

Cessna also addressed why Madden was not arrested immediately following the incident.

"Once it happened, he was detained. He was taken to the sheriff's office, interviewed by law enforcement, gave his statement interviews. They had the preliminary evidence that they were able to review, and they chose not to charge him at that time. They conducted their preliminary," Cessna said.

The decision is confusing to the Trebolo family, who state there are cameras across the property — footage they said the prosecuting attorneys have access to.

"I feel like the court system has failed me. The court system has failed my son," Charlotte said. "You can replace any material thing out here in this world at any given time, but you cannot replace a human being. My son was 45 years old and he still had a life ahead of him too."