Green Alert issued for missing Boone County veteran

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Boone County Sheriff's Office has issued a Green Alert for a missing 57-year-old Marine Corps veteran.

According to the sheriff's office, Daniel L. Brock of Union was last seen wearing a light-colored dress shirt, grey dress pants, and black dress shoes. He is 5'11" tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair.

The sheriff's office says it is believed he turned his phone off, but records show that around 9:53 p.m. on Thursday, his last known location was near the 700 block of River Road in Villa Hills.

According to the sheriff's office, he is driving a black 2018 Toyota 4-Runner with a Kentucky veteran registration plate: 1USMC.

If anyone locates Brock or his vehicle, call 911.