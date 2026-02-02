Green Alert issued for missing Richmond veteran believed to be in danger

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Green Alert has been issued for a missing Richmond veteran believed to be in danger.

According to the Richmond Police Department, Nathan Branstutter may be armed and "may be distrustful of law enforcement and the public, but his friends and family are greatly worried and we want to help bring him home safe."

Branstutter is a 5'10" white male with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 200 pounds. His vehicle is described as a black Chevy Silverado with a veteran license plate, H6C292. He also has an owl tattoo on his left arm.

The public is encouraged to not approach Branstutter, but to contact dispatch at 859-624-4776.