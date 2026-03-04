Green River Ferry at Mammoth Cave National Park set to reopen after flood damage repairs

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Green River Ferry at Mammoth Cave National Park is set to reopen March 5 and resume daily operations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST following repairs to the vessel's navigational system, which was damaged during a flood in the spring of 2025.

Repairs to the ferry included the installation of new 1,000-foot navigational cables, stabilization of 20-foot support towers, and replacement of the damaged 15.5-ton navigational system anchor.

Workers also applied new paint and installed a new engine and generator. The ferry completed a required U.S. Coast Guard inspection before returning to service.

For more information, visit the Mammoth Cave National Park website at https://www.nps.gov/maca/planyourvisit/directions.htm.

