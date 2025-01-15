GreenBox Home Services shares tips on frozen HVAC systems

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Business has been booming for a local company thanks to our recent winter weather blasts. GreenBox Home Services spent the vast majority of its time providing feedback on frozen HVAC units this past week.

"Snow is not usually a big deal on your heat pumps. Ice really can be," General Manager Jeff Conley said.

Call volume doubled at GreenBox last week. One of the frequent questions? I have ice on my outdoor HVAC unit...what should I do?

"You can shut the unit off. For ice, you can do just warm water, not hot water. You can do warm water. Pour that over the unit," Conley noted.

The big problem with ice and heat pumps according to GreenBox's GM?

"It can get into those fan blades. You get extra weight on the fan blades. You get that blade out of balance, and it can start shaking and making a lot of noise," Conley said.

Long enough run time, and you can have a fan motor failure or a blade break on your heat pump.

"You just want to get ahead of it. Monitor that ice," Conley added.

As for your filter?

"Super important you have that good air flow," Conley said.

On the plumbing side?

"You need to know where your main water shut off is, first of all," Conley noted. It's crucial, in general, and especially during a winter storm.

"In a lot of homes, it will be in your basement or your utility room...just depends on the home," Plumbing Manager Hailey Murray said.

From HVAC to plumbing, there are tips to consider before, during, and after a deep freeze.