Greenhouse 17 reflects on domestic violence issues following Richmond Road Baptist Church shooting

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — In the wake of Sunday’s tragic shooting at Richmond Road Baptist Church, which resulted in the deaths of 32-year-old Christina Combs and 72-year-old Beverly Gumm, and serious injuries to two others, Greenhouse 17—a non-profit organization dedicated to helping those experiencing domestic violence—has pledged to engage the community in crucial conversations about prevention and awareness.

The organization posted on Facebook, writing that they owed it to the victims and the community to confront challenging questions surrounding the tragedy.

“I do think that the coming days are going to make us as a community—especially our organization—really reflect,” Executive Director Darlene Thomas said.

Thomas acknowledged the complexities surrounding domestic violence: “The problem is, we just don't know which batterers will take that ultimate act and which ones won't, which is why we as a society really need to consider all domestic violence situations as potentially lethal.”

The shooter, 47-year-old Guy House, was scheduled to appear in court for a domestic violence hearing the day after the shooting.

According to Greenhouse 17, a staggering 68% of mass shootings in the United States are linked to a history of domestic violence or threats against intimate partners.

“Ending a human life is the ultimate act of control,” Thomas said.

Thomas believes that greater outreach and awareness within faith-based communities could help address and combat domestic violence.

"Maybe we need to talk to churches more, you know, faith-based communities more about the issue of domestic violence, and maybe we could do better outreach services," she said. "It’s going to be really important so that we can better serve survivors in the future—that we self-reflect on what we could have missed or could do better."

With the families of Beverly Gumm and Christina Combs in their hearts, Greenhouse 17 remains committed to addressing domestic violence head-on and ensuring that such tragedies may be prevented in the future.

If you or someone you know is being harmed, Greenhouse 17 has trained advocates available to listen and offer you safety plans.

They can be reached at the 24-hour crisis hotline, 800-544-2022. You can also choose to remain anonymous.

