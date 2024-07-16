Grieving the loss of Madison County 14-year-old Jett Ballard

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jett Ballard was set for a fun weekend on Friday, playing with friends and family in Estill County, until tragedy struck.

The 14-year-old from Berea was accidentally shot.

“When that day comes, when you get that phone call, that someone that you love is taken from you...” Mother LaAsia Ballard said, not being able to finish her sentence.

It is certainly a hard time for a mother to raise a village. That’s eight children and a dozen grandchildren, to be exact. Ballard focused on the light that Jett brought into every room he walked in.

“He was so competitive,” said Ballard, beaming from ear to ear. “He would talk so much smack to his brother every time he beat him in Madden.”

Ballard went on to say how close Jett was to his family, especially his older brother.

The family tells LEX 18 they are setting the service for Friday, July 26, at Church on the Rock (COTR Home). It will start at 7:00 p.m., with visitation starting at 4:00 p.m.