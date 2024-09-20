Group of Franklin County teachers receive scholarships

FRANKLIN CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Amid the ongoing teacher shortage across the country, school districts are looking at programs that will bridge the vacancy gap.

Franklin County Schools are helping teachers in their district earn a higher rank through a program that was just implemented this school year.

On Friday, Franklin County Schools celebrated its first-ever group of 30 teachers to the Rankup KY! Program.

Superintendent Mark Kopp says the program helps teachers earn a rank II or rank I through on-the-job courses.

"The district is paying $5,000 and the employee pays a $1,000," says Kopp. "So it's a very significant cost savings and it provides a special development experience through Bloom-Board. So a teacher can knock it out in as little as a year, or has up to 4 years to complete the program," Kopp says.

Robbie Roberts is a math teacher at Western Hills High School and was one of the 30 teachers chosen to participate.

"The concept of maybe going to school online at night, you know it's just a lot," says Roberts. "Teachers have a lot on their plate already and being able to embed it within your actual day to day instruction, just made it kind of like a no brainier."

Teachers receive a pay increase after completing the program and earning their rank change.

"I don't know that there is a teacher in the world that has become a teacher because of the amazing salaries that we have. This provides a really solid benefit to enable our teachers to make more money, provide a better situation for their families, and it's a great opportunity for us to invest in our staff," says Kopp.

