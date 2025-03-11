Group of lost hikers rescued in Menifee County

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A group of lost hikers were rescued in Menifee County Monday, the Wolfe County Search and Rescue reports.

WCSR recieved a call from the group a little before 5 p.m. along the Osborne Bend Trail, the organization said on social media. A male hiker in the group was also experiencing a medical issue, and could not make the two mile walkout when provided directions.

Two members of WCSR, who are residents of Menifee County, were dispatched to the area and access the group via a logging road off Copperas Ridge Road.

The group was located, and the injured hiker received treatment by the Menifee County EMS at 6:20 p.m.