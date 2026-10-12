Group of veterans opposed to Iran war back Democrat Zach Dembo

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A group of veterans opposed to the war with Iran gathered at Veterans Park in Lexington on Monday to support Democrat Zach Dembo in his campaign for Congress.

Dembo, a veteran who is running for Central Kentucky’s seat in Congress, called the war “disastrous and unauthorized” and said he wants to work with members of both parties to end it.

Among those supporting Dembo was Eric Pollack, a veteran from Harrodsburg who described himself as a right-leaning independent. Pollack said he has largely voted for Republicans over the past decade but does not plan to do so this November, citing the war with Iran as a major reason.

“Trump said no more wars. He brought us into another war,” Pollack said.

Pollack said he is feeling the effects of higher fuel prices.

“I drive a diesel truck. I'm paying three more dollars a gallon to go to school, get my farm taken care of,” Pollack said. “I can't afford $600 a month to feed chickens when I'm paying $200 to fill my truck up with fuel.”

Dembo told the group that one of the few issues on which he agreed with President Donald Trump was Trump’s campaign pledge to end what he called endless wars. Dembo said the war with Iran represents a betrayal of that promise.

“I want no more endless wars either,” Dembo said. “The fact that he's gotten us into yet another one is a betrayal of everyone who voted for him, and it's a betrayal of us in Central Kentucky.”

If elected, Dembo said he would push Congress to hold hearings examining the Trump administration’s strategy for the war and whether it has a plan to end the conflict.

“They have to get a hearing and figure out, is there an exit plan and is there an articulable strategy? I have not heard one,” Dembo said. “If that continues to be the case, Congress needs to explore cutting off funding for this rogue adventure because this is risking to be yet another quagmire.”

Dembo argued that ending the war would help bring down gasoline and diesel prices, saying Central Kentucky residents do not want to continue paying higher prices at the pump.

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