Group walks 22 miles from Richmond to Winchester to raise awareness for veteran suicide

LEX 18
Posted at 10:15 AM, May 30, 2022
RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — And they're off! Each Memorial Day, a group participates in a 22-mile ruck march to bring awareness to veteran suicide.

This year, over two dozen people are walking from White Hall State Historic Site in Richmond to the VFW chapter in Winchester while carrying 22 pound rucks.

According to the Military Veteran Project, 22 veterans commit suicide per day, which is almost one every hour.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 800-273-8255.

