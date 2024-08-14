Group wants Lexington voters to agree to new property tax for park projects

(LEX 18) — A citizen-led group wants Lexington voters to agree to a new property tax to help pay for park projects.

Yes For Parks launched its official campaign Wednesday at one of Lexington's first parks, Woodland Park.

The new property tax, which would cost the average homeowner an additional $53 per year, would generate about $8.5 million annually for park projects.

Supporters believe that's a bargain for a resource that 90% of people in Lexington use.

"Something like this makes it a no-brainer. For a dollar a week, you can go and have awesome parks, go and have the infrastructure repairs so you can access the park in your wheelchair, with your walker, with your two feet, whatever it is," said Christine Smith, who is supporting the parks tax. "It’s like dumb-easy. So dumb easy. Just go and vote yes. You get awesome parks.”

In 2018, the Lexington Parks master plan identified more than $123 million in needed improvements for more than 400 projects. The money generated by the new tax would help fulfill those monetary needs for generations to come, according to supporters.

"This is not a Band-Aid approach," said David Lowe, a member of the parks advisory board. "It is a full and generational solution so that our children and their children will be able to enjoy these facilities in our parks."

The new tax will only pay for capital improvements. It cannot be used to pay city parks and recreation staff salaries or other operating expenses that the city is obligated to cover with its $27 million parks budget.

Lowe believes most people in Lexington will support the tax. He explained that roughly 83% of similar park tax referendums have passed across the country. However, there will likely be some opposition in Lexington.

Property tax bills in Fayette County have significantly increased over the past decade due to increasing home values. Property taxes have also been raised multiple times to provide additional funds to the Fayette County Public School district.

However, Lowe believes people are wanting investment in things that improve quality of life.

“I think folks in Lexington in particular are really enthusiastic and excited to invest more in our parks."