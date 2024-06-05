'Growing our City' session focuses on expanding Lexington's footprint

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The debate around Lexington Urban Service Boundary is back on the agenda with a new meeting at the Cornerstone.

City planners and researchers are hosting a series of sessions through Grow Smart Academy, and Tuesday's "Growing Our City" session focused on complicated issues of growth and development.

"I think it's just about the public service. The more awareness and education there is about these complicated issues within the city, the more people can be informed," Stan Harvey, Director of Urban Design and Planning at Lord Aeck Sargent, said.

Harvey added that the more people can advocate for their community and neighborhood at these sessions, the better the result for those planning a vision for growth in Lexington. This educational session is to help residents understand the "inevitable push and pull of new development and infill and redevelopment, particularly in a city that values its rural area and has a growth boundary," Harvey said.

Urban planners and city planning experts are developing a comprehensive plan for Lexington's growth after the Urban County Council's proposed expansion of the Urban Service Boundary in 2023.

WLEX

The council approved expanding the city's footprint into the county by nearly 3,000 acres back in November, but it will take multiple community conversations to finalize a plan.

"Right now, we got 2,100 acres that's going to be done. You know we're sort of guessing at what we need for the next 30 years," Chris Taylor, Administrative Officer for Lexington Long Range Planning, said.

This panel is part of the Fayette Alliance Commissioned Research Team on housing trends and land use trends.

Fayette Alliance Executive Director Brittany Roethemeier is phrasing it like this, "How to utilize our existing land, what are our needs here in Fayette County, we of course know we need more housing, but how many units? What type of units? Where are the opportunities for development?"

Homepage Lexington water quality division tests out solutions to neutralize stink Kayleigh Randle

Athens Boonesboro Road is one of the recommended areas. Roethemeier noted that in the last few years, Fayette Alliance received public input, and big themes included protecting the environment and improving a desirable community in terms of equity.

