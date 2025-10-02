Gunshots hit Lexington home on Triple Crown Circle, resident fears ongoing targeting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police responded to reports of gunshots Thursday morning on Triple Crown Circle in Lexington, where bullets struck a resident's home, but no injuries were reported.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Murphys Run, close to downtown Lexington. A resident who asked not to be identified discovered multiple bullet holes around his property after hearing approximately eight gunshots.

"I thought it was something else going on. I didn't know what was going on," the resident said.

The bullets damaged several areas of the man's property, including his window, front door, a patio umbrella, and a freezer inside his home.

He said he has lived in the area his entire life, and expressed concern about his safety and believes his home has been targeted over the past three months.

"I ain't feeling too good about it," he said. "I grew up in this area, all my life I've lived here."

The ongoing incidents have significantly impacted his daily routine and sleep patterns. He considers it dangerous to leave his home at night or come home from work.

"It's scary. I don't sleep, off and on. I wake up about five or six times a night," he said.

The repeated incidents have changed his perspective on the neighborhood's safety.

"I don't think it's a safe place anymore," he said.

Lexington Police are investigating the shooting incident.

