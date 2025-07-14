Guy House carjacked a family member's vehicle at Sayre Christian Village prior to shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police, addressed details Monday afternoon after the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that 47-year-old Guy House killed two women Sunday at Richmond Road Baptist Church after shooting and injuring a KSP trooper on Terminal Drive at Blue Grass Airport.

"We have two scenes going all the way across Lexington, and in the middle of which he stole a vehicle," KSP Trooper Matt Sudduth said.

That carjacking was at Sayre Christian Village.

CEO Karen Venis, who did not want to go on camera for an interview, released this statement to LEX18: "Yesterday afternoon, in connection with the tragic incident that began at the airport and ended at a local church, a suspect briefly entered our campus parking lot while fleeing law enforcement. During this time, he accosted a visiting family member and forcibly took her vehicle. We are incredibly grateful that she remained calm and safely made her way inside."

A spokesperson at Sayre Christian Village tells LEX18 that Guy House's past connection to this community may have influenced his actions.

His mother lived at Sayre Christian Village from September 26, 2022 to February 1, 2024.

Jim Wilcox, a fearless defense instructor from Protect His House is working to enhance church safety. He noted the difficult aspects of the investigation given the multiple locations and threats involved.

"Because there's so many variable threats and level of threats to have to deal with, potentially, and you may be talking about doing it in a very short amount of time," Wilcox said. "There's so many things to consider and that's why training is so vitally important, whether it's a church, an institution, school, whomever it is. It is so vitally important so their staff feels confidence and a degree of safety about wherever they're at."

"We want to reassure our community that safety and preparedness are at the core of everything we do. In April, we completed a disaster preparedness audit and received a deficiency-free rating, a testament to the strength of our emergency response planning and the dedication of our staff," Venis added. "We are holding in prayer all those impacted by yesterday’s violence, especially those who were killed and injured at Richmond Road Baptist Church and the injured State Trooper."