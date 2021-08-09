Chris and Gracie Hager, couple killed in Richmond shooting, honored at alma mater

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Family and friends of Chris and Gracie Hager gathered at Eastern Kentucky University Sunday night for a celebration of their lives, several days after they were shot and killed.

Thomas Birl, 51, has been charged with their murders. Richmond Police said that Birl was living at a property owned by the couple.

Chris and Gracie Hager met at Belfry High School as teenagers, according to their obituary. They married in 1987 and moved to Richmond, where they graduated from Eastern Kentucky University.

The Hagers were known to many in the community as devout Christians and prudent entrepreneurs who owned several properties in Richmond.

Friends have described the Hagers as selfless and kind people who were guided by their faith.

"This is not something that's just a tragedy or a travesty for us," said Reverend Bill Fort. "This is a tragedy and travesty for the world."

The Hagers' reach did extend beyond the borders of the United States. They went on missionary trips and were heavily involved in the Prince of Peace Home for Girls in Guatemala.

Visitation for the Hagers will be held on Monday, August 9, at Hatfield Funeral Chapel in Belfry, between 6-9 P.M. Funeral services will be held at the chapel Tuesday, August 10, at 1 P.M.