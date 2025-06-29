Hall of Fame horse trainer D. Wayne Lukas, a winner of 15 Triple Crown races, dies at 89

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — D. Wayne Lukas, a Hall of Fame horse trainer who won 15 Triple Crown races, has died. He was 89.

Lukas' family said he died at his home Saturday night.

Lukas had been hospitalized with a severe MRSA blood infection that caused significant damage to his heart and digestive system and worsened pre-existing chronic conditions.

Of his 15 Triple Crown race victories, Lukas won the Kentucky Derby four times. Only good friend Bob Baffert had more Triple Crown victories.

The beloved, old-school trainer known affectionately as “Coach” was still getting on the pony himself in the morning for workouts even with his 90th birthday approaching.

His family released the following statement:

Racing Community,







It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather, D. Wayne Lukas, who left this world peacefully yesterday evening at the age of 89, surrounded by family.







Wayne devoted his life not only to horses but to the industry – developing generations of horsemen and horsewomen and growing the game by inviting unsuspecting fans into the winner’s circle. Whether he was boasting about a maiden 2-year-old as the next Kentucky Derby winner or offering quiet words of advice before a big race, Wayne brought heart, grace, and grit to every corner of the sport.







His final days were spent at home in Kentucky, where he chose peace, family, and faith. As we grieve at his passing, we find peace in knowing he is now reunited with his beloved son, Jeff, whose memory he carried in his heart always.







We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from all corners of the racing community — from racetracks across the country to lifelong friends and respected rivals, and from fans who never missed a post parade when ‘Lukas’ was listed in the program.







He is survived by his devoted wife, Laurie Lynn Lukas; his grandchildren, Brady Wayne Lukas (Dani) and Kelly Lukas Roy (David); his great-grandchildren, Walker Wayne Lukas, Quinn Palmer Lukas, Jonathan James Roy, and Thomas David Roy; his sister, Dauna Lukas Moths; and his brother, Lowell Lukas. He also leaves behind an extended family of horsemen and horsewomen whose lives he shaped, mentored, and inspired.







In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Oaklawn or Churchill Backside Chaplaincy or the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance — two causes that Wayne held close to his heart.







A private service will be held with immediate family, with a larger celebration of life to follow. Details will become available at a later date.







With love and gratitude,



The Lukas Family





Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin released the following statement regarding the passing of Lukas: