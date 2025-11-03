Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Hall of Fame jockey Pat Day to receive lifetime achievement award at Derby in December celebration

Featured Image Custom Edit (3).png
AP Photo/Ed Reinke
In this May 2, 1992, file photo, jockey Pat Day gestures skyward after riding Lil E. Tee to victory in the 118th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Of all the things in his Hall of Fame career, jockey Pat Day considers his 1992 Kentucky Derby victory aboard Lil E. Tee the most cherished. With Tuesday marking 25 years since he rode the 16-1 longshot to his only Derby win, Day reflects on how that win fulfilled him.
Featured Image Custom Edit (3).png
Posted
and last updated

The Kentucky Derby Museum will honor Hall of Fame jockey Pat Day with its second Lifetime Achievement Award during the annual Derby in December event on Thursday, Dec. 11.

With 8,803 wins, Pat Day is the sixth all-time winningest jockey in history, with nine Triple Crown victories. The recognition highlights Day's record-breaking success and lasting impact on the sport of horse racing.

The free event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is hosted in partnership with the Kentucky Derby Museum, Kentucky Derby Festival, and Churchill Downs Racetrack.

Following the award presentation, guests can participate in a meet-and-greet with Day and view the unveiling of a new temporary exhibit honoring his extraordinary career.

The celebration will also feature the Kentucky Derby Festival's reveal of the 2026 Pegasus Pin, kicking off the upcoming Festival season. The 25th running of the Humana Marathon will be celebrated with an exclusive discount for the 2026 races.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18