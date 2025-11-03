Hall of Fame jockey Pat Day to receive lifetime achievement award at Derby in December celebration

The Kentucky Derby Museum will honor Hall of Fame jockey Pat Day with its second Lifetime Achievement Award during the annual Derby in December event on Thursday, Dec. 11.

With 8,803 wins, Pat Day is the sixth all-time winningest jockey in history, with nine Triple Crown victories. The recognition highlights Day's record-breaking success and lasting impact on the sport of horse racing.

The free event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is hosted in partnership with the Kentucky Derby Museum, Kentucky Derby Festival, and Churchill Downs Racetrack.

Following the award presentation, guests can participate in a meet-and-greet with Day and view the unveiling of a new temporary exhibit honoring his extraordinary career.

The celebration will also feature the Kentucky Derby Festival's reveal of the 2026 Pegasus Pin, kicking off the upcoming Festival season. The 25th running of the Humana Marathon will be celebrated with an exclusive discount for the 2026 races.