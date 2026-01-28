Hallmark Channel gallops into Kentucky Derby season with new romance film

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hallmark Media has partnered with Churchill Downs Racetrack to create "Kentucky Roses," an original movie that celebrates the tradition and pageantry of the Kentucky Derby while weaving together a romantic story across two timelines, according to a press release.

According to the release, the film stars Andrew Walker and Odette Annable alongside Ally Ledford, Peyton Meyer, Brynn Thayer, and Gregg Henry. Shot on location at the iconic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, the movie will premiere on Hallmark Channel on May 2, 2026, and stream the next day on Hallmark+.

"Hallmark Media and Churchill Downs are both legacy brands, each with more than a hundred years of history," said Jessica Callahan, Vice President at Hallmark Media. "Additionally, we share a commitment to giving generations of fans a memorable experience that fosters deep connections."

The story, according to the release, follows Sadie Moore, played by Annable, who works in the Churchill Downs greenhouse and dreams of becoming a florist. She hopes to one day contribute to the Derby's famous garland of roses, following in the footsteps of her great-grandmother Gloria.

As Derby Day approaches, Sadie meets Ash Taylor, played by Walker, the son of Churchill Downs' CEO, who has been tasked with repairing the iconic Twin Spires after storm damage. Both characters feel the weight of family legacy while trying to forge their own paths.

The romance becomes complicated by a long-buried connection between their families - a love story from 1932 that threatens to repeat itself in the present day.

According to the release, Hallmark Gold Crown stores will feature a collection of romantic jewelry inspired by the movie.

Churchill Downs has been home to the Kentucky Derby since 1875, making it the longest continually held annual sporting event in the United States. The 152nd Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2026.