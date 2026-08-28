'Hands Across - Stand Together' brings unity and education to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — For its second year, Hands Across - Stand Together brought dozens of organizations together along Main Street earlier Friday to signify unity at a time when many feel divided.

The event gathered 50 different groups and businesses to educate people walking around downtown about what each organization stands for.

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Jeff Rubin, an organizer with Hands Across - Stand Together, said the goal is to reconnect people with a shared sense of community.

"We all want to live in a community where we feel comfortable and safe, and we can express ourselves. So this is bringing people back to a sense of who we are and what we're about," Rubin said.

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Some of the groups that participated included the Lexington League of Women Voters, the Lexington Art Center, and the Muslim community.

Rubin said it was important for people of different faiths to show up as well.

"We had a number of different faiths involved, and it was important for them to step up as well because many of the people they're concerned about are people who are part of the congregation," Rubin said.

Rubin said bringing people together to talk civilly and reduce anger is a key part of the event's mission.

"I want people to recognize that, you know what, when push comes to shove, we have more in common than we do differences. We should be able to build upon that. Let's turn down the rhetoric here, and let's begin to rediscover what it's like to have conversation," Rubin said.

Organizers with Hands Across Stand Together hope to bring the event back for a third year and gather even more local organizations to participate.

They hope to bring it back for a third year.