'Hands off of the postal service': USPS workers protest the threat of the postal service being privatized

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — For decades, Ron Osborne has dedicated his life to serving people, first in the military and now as a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers with the United States Postal Service. "I had to leave the service," said Osborne, highlighting his commitment to public service.

Osborne views his role at the USPS as more than just delivering letters. "When I went to the postal service, I traded in the green uniform for a blue so I can keep serving the American people because I love to do that."

Recently, Osborne has voiced concerns about the potential privatization of the USPS. Along with several others, he rallied in front of the capitol to express the impacts privatization could have on the postal service.

"If we are privatized, the price of products will go up. There is no guarantee of delivering 169 million addresses, no guarantee of delivering 51 million in rural America, and there is certainly no guarantee of taking our veterans," Osborne emphasized during the rally.

These protests come in response to comments made by President Donald Trump regarding potential changes to the USPS, although no formal changes have yet been implemented.

Osborne remains committed to ensuring that the needs of the people he serves are met. "The only thing that could truly prevent this from happening, the dismantling of the Postal Service, is for the American people to speak up and let them know hands off of the postal service," he stated.