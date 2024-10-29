Watch Now
Hank the Horse from 'For Hank's Sake' non-profit celebrates 16th birthday

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A very special horse celebrated his 16th birthday over the weekend.

Many of you know Hank the Horse, the driving force of the "For Hank's Sake" non-profit.

Hank often visits students at school, and he's even raised thousands of dollars ringing the bell for the Salvation Army.

Hank celebrated his sweet 16 Sunday with a special party at Golden's Pub in Georgetown, which included a meet and greet with supporters and his own birthday cake.

The founder of "For Hank's Sake," Tammi Regan, looked back on their time together so far.

"Giving back has always been a core value in my life as a child, growing up, and now I have the power of horses to help me help others," said Regan. "It reminds me of my compassion all day long, every day. It's a wonderful feeling to be able to help horses and help others."

If you'd like to learn what Hank will be doing next, you can visit his website at forhankssake.org

