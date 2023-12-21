Watch Now
Hardin County man wins $1 million Powerball

Posted at 4:57 PM, Dec 21, 2023
RADCLIFF, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Radcliff man purchased a Powerball ticket on December 20 and won the game's $1 million prize.

The man was checking his numbers Thursday morning when he realized he had won.

"I think I’m having a heart attack," the anonymous man said to his wife. She asked if she needed to call 911. He responded, "No, I think I won the lottery. We just won a million dollars!”

“It sure is a merry Christmas,” said the man's wife.

The couple said they plan to pay off their house and purchase a home for their son.

The winning ticket was sold at the Walmart on Gateway Crossing Blvd in Radcliff.

