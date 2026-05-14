Hardin County Sheriff's Office remembers the deadly Carrollton church bus crash 38 years later

CARROLLTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is remembering the deadly Carrollton church bus crash that happened 38 years ago.
27 people lost their lives after a church bus from First Assembly of God Church in Radcliff was returning home from a youth trip to Kings Island when they were hit by a drunk driver on I-71 near Carrollton.
The sheriff's office posted the following to their Facebook page:
The memories of that night still remain heavy for many, especially here in Hardin County. The tragedy serves as a heartbreaking reminder of the devastating consequences impaired driving can have in just a matter of seconds.
As law enforcement agency, we continue to encourage every driver to make responsible choices behind the wheel. If you have been drinking, do not drive. Use a designated driver, call someone for a ride, or stay where you are. And if someone you know is impaired, speak up and help keep them from getting behind the wheel.
Please join us in remembering the victims, survivors, first responders, and families affected by this tragedy.