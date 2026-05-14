Hardin County Sheriff's Office remembers the deadly Carrollton church bus crash 38 years later

CARROLLTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is remembering the deadly Carrollton church bus crash that happened 38 years ago.

27 people lost their lives after a church bus from First Assembly of God Church in Radcliff was returning home from a youth trip to Kings Island when they were hit by a drunk driver on I-71 near Carrollton.

The sheriff's office posted the following to their Facebook page: