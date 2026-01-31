Hardware stores see surge in demand as winter weather drives sales across KY

FRANKFORT, Ky — Several hardware stores around Central Kentucky have experienced a significant boom in business as severe winter weather drives up demand for essential supplies. However, the state's attorney general warns residents to stay vigilant about price gouging during the emergency.

"It was a madhouse. It was like Black Friday," said Bob Griffin, describing the scene at Lyons Hardware in Frankfort over the past week.

Griffin said his store has run out of most winter weather essentials, including de-icers and propane tanks, with empty shelves where shovels are typically displayed.

The store has been in business for 115 years, and Griffin said the recipe for success is doing right by customers. This season, Lyon's Hardware has kept prices consistent despite the increased demand.

However, that's not the case everywhere. When the governor declares a state of emergency, Attorney General Russell Coleman activates the price gouging hotline. Price gouging is defined as charging more than 10% above pre-emergency prices for certain products.

"During rough weather like this, Kentuckians need to be focused on staying safe, staying warm," Coleman said. "Not fighting scammers, not the fact that prices have gone so high that they can't buy the basics, not being ripped off by those that are taking advantage of their vulnerability."

Coleman said the hotline has received nearly 100 reports since being activated on January 6th.

"If businesses don't cooperate, we can bring fines, significant fines in court. We have and we will," Coleman said.

Coleman emphasized the importance of accountability in protecting vulnerable residents.

"Without our ability to hold people accountable, we would see greater victimization of Kentuckians. And oftentimes it's the Kentuckians that can least afford it that are the victims," Coleman said.

Only a small percentage of businesses engage in price gouging, and residents say community policing through social media helps keep businesses accountable.

"Soon as something happened around this community, everybody knows in a few seconds because it's on social media," said Chuck, a local resident.

Griffin agreed that taking advantage of customers during emergencies crosses a line.

"That's a slippery slope and it's a dangerous place to go," Griffin said.

If you suspect someone of price gouging, the attorney general encourages you to call (888) 432-9257 to report it or visit ag.ky.gov.