1 dead, multiple seriously injured in crash that shut down US 119 in Harlan Co.

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead, and multiple people are seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash shuts down US 119 in Harlan County.

Kentucky State Police say a two-vehicle collision happened around 6:50 p.m. on Sunday that shut down part of US 119 in the Cumberland community in Harlan County.

Troopers say one person has died, and multiple people were seriously hurt and flown from the scene.

US 119 remains blocked and is expected to stay closed for about an hour.

Several agencies are assisting at the scene, and encourage the public to avoid the area.