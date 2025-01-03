Harrison County Fire Chief outlines preparations for winter storm

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Firefighters across Harrison County are preparing for a winter storm.

On call 24-7, Charles Carson spent Friday visiting all eight stations in the Harrison County Fire Protection District.

"Harrison county is a big county...310 square miles," Carson said.

Carson is preparing for a winter storm threat.

"Today, I'm just going around to all the stations to one...check the heat, make sure trucks are full of fuel, and check all the extra equipment we have on the trucks to make sure they're working properly," Carson noted.

Walking fire station number seven, built two years ago, Carson provided tips for people preparing for winter weather.

One focuses on generator safety...first, making sure it runs properly...in addition to other suggestions.

"We tell everybody to make sure the generator is at least 10 feet, if not further away from the home, and make sure that they use an extension cord that'll work to that generator," Carson added.

As for power outages, Carson advises people to be aware of their provider and download that provider's app to their phone.

"It'll help them out tremendously, on what way to go, when something's going wrong," Carson noted.

As for the team Carson leads?

"They gotta take care of their family first and once they take care of that part I want them to help take care of whatever we need to get done," Carson said.

Working with 52 volunteer firefighters, Carson continues preparations across Harrison County.