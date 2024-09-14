Harrison County paddles their way to support Clayton Arnold Foundation

CYNTHIANA, KY — Harrison County put on their life jackets, got in their kayaks, and was ready to flood the river with people supporting the Clayton Arnold Foundation. Director Jackie Arnold was overwhelmed by the support Saturday afternoon during the 5K kayak race.

The Clayton Arnold Foundation supports families in need. It helps by donating to families when they have lost a home, dealing with medical bills, or giving Christmas presents to kids. The foundation also honors Arnold's late son, Clayton.

"He had a big heart. Given heart," said Arnold. "He loved to take care of others. Anyone in need, he wanted to help."

The Clayton Arnold Foundation can only help others with the help of the community. Jackie Arnold knows that times are tough.

"We only get by donations," she said. "When times are hard right now, it's really hard for businesses and other people to donate. We're hoping people can dig a little deeper to help us with our foundation."

That makes the 5k important, as Jackie hopes this will be an annual event in Harrison County.