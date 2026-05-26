Harrison County roads cracked and flooded after days of heavy rain hit eastern areas hardest

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Days of consecutive rainfall have left Harrison County roads cracked, flooded, and littered with debris, with damage varying significantly depending on location.

Kevin Florence with the Harrison County Road Department has been surveying the damage in Cynthiana.

"The eastern part here is where it seems like we got hit worse here than we did on the western side," Florence said.

The state's Mesonet site tracked more than five inches of rain since last Wednesday, north of Cynthiana.

Florence said two years ago, crews installed a culvert on Mouth of Cedar Road so rain could run off into Elk Lick Creek. During this storm, logs filled the culvert, forcing water to rush under the asphalt and crack the surface.

"The water's gotta go someplace so it chooses the easiest path," Florence said.

On Bobtown Road, downed utility poles compounded the damage.

"We had about five light poles, utility poles lying across the bridge, two or three that's under the bridge still," Florence said.

Florence also noted damage to bridge edges caused by overflow.

"Another example is where the water come over the bridge washes the edges off," Florence said.

With more rain in the forecast, Florence is urging drivers to turn around if they encounter flooded or submerged roads.

"If the water is rushing you definitely don't wanna drive through the bridge could be completely gone," Florence said. "What's underneath it? What are you driving on? You really don't know till you get out there, then usually it's too late," Florence said.

Florence, who was raised in Cynthiana community, says the storms feel increasingly severe.

"It seems to me like our weather's changing and getting more dramatic when we do get a storm," one resident said.

