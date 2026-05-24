Harrison County Sheriff's Office issues county-wide traffic advisory amid heavy rainfall

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office has issued a county-wide traffic advisory in Kentucky amid heavy rainfall that has left numerous intersections and smaller roadways impassable due to water Sunday.

Drivers who must travel are urged to allow extra time and avoid driving through flooded roadways, the sheriffs office added.

"Turn around, don't drown," a post from the sheriff's office read.

The Sheriff's Office is reminding the public not to attempt to drive through flooded roads.

