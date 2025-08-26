Harrison Memorial Hospital Patient receives life-saving heart transplant in Nashville

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A patient at Harrison Memorial Hospital is sharing her inspiring journey after receiving a heart transplant in Nashville, Tennessee.

After undergoing multiple surgeries and facing complications for decades, Willinda Bailey from Manchester, Ohio, is home recovering from her life-changing procedure at Vanderbilt University.

Bailey will never forget a late night call she received on April 29.

"They're not calling just for anything you know it's late at night. I was like, it's happening," Bailey said.

It was a call that a donor heart was available.

"I waited a long time, and I went through a lot of surgeries and a lot of things to get to this point, and I was just so grateful," Bailey said.

After battling congenital heart disease for decades, Bailey celebrated a life-changing moment by ringing the ceremonial bell at the hospital.

"Going down that hallway and seeing all the people that had taken care of me and been there for me, it was great, and I got to ring that bell," Bailey said.

Now back in Harrison County, Bailey credits her doctor at Harrison Memorial Hospital, Matthew Shotwell, who has been caring for her since 2003.

"I guess you could say he's a hero to me," Bailey said.

Shotwell has developed a close relationship with Bailey over their 23-year doctor-patient relationship.

"She's sometimes just like treating one of my children here, we've had this great relationship 23 years, lots of phone calls, taking care of her many times," Shotwell said.

Bailey summed up her journey with gratitude and hope.

"Every day is a gift," Bailey said.

Bailey was released from the hospital on Aug. 12 in Nashville. She said trust in the care she has received from her doctor in Harrison County has been one constant through so much adversity.