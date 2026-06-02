Harrodsburg community rallies around Chloe Driskell after life-threatening crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Harrodsburg community came together Monday night to pray for 20-year-old Chloe Driskell, who has been in critical condition at UK Hospital after a life-threatening crash over the weekend.

The prayer vigil was held at Anderson Dean Park, where basketball courts were filled with pink and yellow — Chloe's favorite colors. Her parents joined the gathering via FaceTime from her hospital bedside.

Chloe's uncle, Scottie Boswell, said the road ahead remains difficult. Since Saturday, she has undergone three surgeries, suffered two strokes, and had a portion of her skull removed to help relieve swelling.

"She's still in critical condition, we're still not out of the woods yet and we still need all the prayers that we can get," Boswell said.

Friends and family bowed their heads in a moment of silence and wrote words of encouragement for Chloe to read during her recovery. Boswell was shocked by the outpouring of the support by the community.

"It just shows what that small town feel really does, you know, how quickly a community can come together," Boswell said.

Boswell described his niece as someone whose strength has been on full display throughout the ordeal.

"She's just a joy to be around, real energetic, really strong-willed person, and through this, it really shows how strong she truly is," Boswell said.

Chloe aspires to follow in her mother's footsteps and enter the medical field. Boswell said the outpouring of support reflects who she is — and he has a message for anyone who has seen the way she approached life.

"Life's short. Right? So, you know, if you've got dreams don't hold back. Reach for them, go for them. You know, because you never know...you could be young or you could grow old. You never know when your time is," Boswell said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with Chloe's hospital bills.

"Our faith is tested every day, but this right here just proves to you how good God really is," Boswell said.

