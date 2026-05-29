Harrodsburg declares critical water main break, urges all residents to stop non-essential water use

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A major water main has ruptured in Harrodsburg, prompting city officials to issue an urgent conservation notice affecting all residents and businesses Friday.

City water reserves are depleting rapidly as repair crews actively work to fix the break, the city reported.

Officials are requiring all residents and businesses to take the following immediate actions:

Stop all non-essential water use

Do not water lawns or wash cars

Avoid running washing machines and dishwashers

Do not fill bathtubs or vessels

Turn off automatic irrigation systems

Limit showers to under two minutes

The city said it will provide status updates as they become available.