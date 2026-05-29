Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Harrodsburg declares critical water main break, urges all residents to stop non-essential water use

Featured Image Custom Edit (86).png
Made in Canva
Featured Image Custom Edit (86).png
Posted
and last updated

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A major water main has ruptured in Harrodsburg, prompting city officials to issue an urgent conservation notice affecting all residents and businesses Friday.

City water reserves are depleting rapidly as repair crews actively work to fix the break, the city reported.

Officials are requiring all residents and businesses to take the following immediate actions:

  • Stop all non-essential water use
  • Do not water lawns or wash cars
  • Avoid running washing machines and dishwashers
  • Do not fill bathtubs or vessels
  • Turn off automatic irrigation systems
  • Limit showers to under two minutes

The city said it will provide status updates as they become available.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18